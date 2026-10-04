Train service on "Green" metro line has resumed during yellow threat level, - Kyiv City State Administration
Train service on the above-ground section of the "green" line of the Kyiv metro has resumed during the yellow threat level.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Kyiv City State Administration.
Resumption of traffic between the banks of the Dnieper River
As noted, before passenger service began, test trains ran in both directions.
How will the subway operate during an emergency?
Starting today, trains on the "green" line will run during an emergency as follows:
🟡During the yellow threat level, passengers are transported between the right and left banks of the Dnipro;
🔴If a red threat level is declared, traffic on the ground section is suspended.
During a red alert, trains will operate on the following sections:
- "Syrets" vs. "Vydubychi";
- "Osokorky" vs. "Chervonyi Khutir."
"We urge passengers to pay close attention to announcements in the cars and at stations and to follow the instructions of metro staff," the Kyiv City State Administration emphasizes.
What led up to this?
- It was previously reported that the South Bridge in Kyiv is completely closed to traffic, and restrictions have been imposed on the other three bridges during alerts.
- As a reminder, on the evening of October 2, the Russian army struck the South Bridge in Kyiv for the fourth time during a drone attack.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password