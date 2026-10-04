Train service on "Green" metro line has resumed during yellow threat level, - Kyiv City State Administration

Train service on the above-ground section of the "green" line of the Kyiv metro has resumed during the yellow threat level.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Kyiv City State Administration.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Resumption of traffic between the banks of the Dnieper River

As noted, before passenger service began, test trains ran in both directions.

Watch more: "Russia must be held accountable for this escalation": Zelenskyy commented on Russia’s strikes on Northern Bridge, Dnipro and Sumy. VIDEO

How will the subway operate during an emergency?

Starting today, trains on the "green" line will run during an emergency as follows:

🟡During the yellow threat level, passengers are transported between the right and left banks of the Dnipro;

🔴If a red threat level is declared, traffic on the ground section is suspended.

During a red alert, trains will operate on the following sections:

"Syrets" vs. "Vydubychi";

"Osokorky" vs. "Chervonyi Khutir."

"We urge passengers to pay close attention to announcements in the cars and at stations and to follow the instructions of metro staff," the Kyiv City State Administration emphasizes.

Read more: Russian attacks on bridges in Kyiv threaten to cause "logistical nightmare" and bring traffic across Dnipro river to standstill, - NYT

What led up to this?