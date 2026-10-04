Russians attacked village in the Chernihiv region with a drone: three people were injured, including a child, and a house was burnt down. PHOTOS
Today, 4 October, during the day, Russian forces launched a drone strike on the Nosivska community in the Nizhyn district of the Chernihiv region, resulting in injuries.
This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Chernihiv region, as reported by Censor.NET.
What is known
As reported, three people were injured in the Russian strike: a 76-year-old woman, a 55-year-old man and a 10-year-old boy. All those affected are receiving the necessary medical care.
In addition, as a result of the enemy strike, a residential building and an outbuilding were destroyed, whilst neighbouring properties sustained damage and destruction.
Law enforcement officers, who arrived at the scene immediately, are documenting the aftermath of the attack, recording the damage and gathering evidence.
Consequences of the strike
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