Russians struck enterprise in Novhorod-Siverskyi: two injured. PHOTO
Today, 30 September, the enemy struck an enterprise in Novhorod-Siverskyi, Chernihiv region, with a Molniya-type drone.
The Chernihiv region police reported this, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
The attack injured two men, aged 31 and 28. They are receiving the medical care they need.
Police officers, rescuers and medics are working at the scene. Law enforcement officers are documenting the consequences of the enemy strike.
Police are urging residents not to ignore air raid alerts and to remain in shelters when there is a threat of shelling.
Background
Earlier, it was reported that Russian occupiers had struck an agricultural enterprise in the Nizhyn district of Chernihiv region, destroying grain.
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