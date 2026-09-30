Russians struck enterprise in Novhorod-Siverskyi: two injured. PHOTO

Today, 30 September, the enemy struck an enterprise in Novhorod-Siverskyi, Chernihiv region, with a Molniya-type drone.

The Chernihiv region police reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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See more: The enemy attacked warehouses in Pryluky: three dead. PHOTO

What is known

The attack injured two men, aged 31 and 28. They are receiving the medical care they need.

Police officers, rescuers and medics are working at the scene. Law enforcement officers are documenting the consequences of the enemy strike.

Police are urging residents not to ignore air raid alerts and to remain in shelters when there is a threat of shelling.

Read more: Vyhivskyi visits Chernihiv region: Over 7,500 attacks on region recorded since beginning of year, mostly targeting civilian infrastructure

Background

Earlier, it was reported that Russian occupiers had struck an agricultural enterprise in the Nizhyn district of Chernihiv region, destroying grain.