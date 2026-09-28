Russian forces struck critical infrastructure in the Chernihiv region. Teenagers were injured in Novhorod-Siverskyi. PHOTOS

On the evening of 27 September 2026, the Russians launched a drone strike directly at a residential area in Novhorod-Siverskyi, in the Chernihiv region.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Viacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

There are casualties

It is reported that four people were injured: two girls aged 15 and 17, and two young men aged 19 and 27. All have received the necessary medical treatment.

Two men are in hospital. Their condition is stable. The girls are receiving outpatient treatment. Several residential buildings were damaged as a result of this attack.

See more: Russia has begun to use jet-powered drones on large scale to attack Chernihiv region. PHOTOS









Later, the enemy launched a ‘lightning’ strike on a business in Semenivka.

Russian strike on critical infrastructure

According to the Regional Military Administration, a drone strike on critical infrastructure in the region was recorded this morning.

See more: Russians attacked Chernihiv region with strike UAV: five people injured, including three children. PHOTO