Russian forces struck critical infrastructure in the Chernihiv region. Teenagers were injured in Novhorod-Siverskyi. PHOTOS
On the evening of 27 September 2026, the Russians launched a drone strike directly at a residential area in Novhorod-Siverskyi, in the Chernihiv region.
This was reported on a Telegram channel by Viacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
There are casualties
It is reported that four people were injured: two girls aged 15 and 17, and two young men aged 19 and 27. All have received the necessary medical treatment.
Two men are in hospital. Their condition is stable. The girls are receiving outpatient treatment. Several residential buildings were damaged as a result of this attack.
Later, the enemy launched a ‘lightning’ strike on a business in Semenivka.
Russian strike on critical infrastructure
According to the Regional Military Administration, a drone strike on critical infrastructure in the region was recorded this morning.
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