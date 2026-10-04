Russian strike on Northern Bridge in Kyiv: two people injured
Two people were injured as a result of today’s enemy strike on the North Bridge in Kyiv.
This was reported by Kyiv’s mayor, Vitalii Klitschko, on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.
Condition of the injured
According to Klitschko, one of the injured was taken to hospital by paramedics. The other received treatment at the scene.
What led up to this?
- It was previously reported that the enemy had struck the North Bridge in Kyiv once again.
- A crater formed on the North Bridge in Kyiv following a morning strike by the Russian Federation.
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