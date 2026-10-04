Russian strike on Northern Bridge in Kyiv: two people injured

Two people were injured as a result of today’s enemy strike on the North Bridge in Kyiv.

This was reported by Kyiv’s mayor, Vitalii Klitschko, on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Condition of the injured

According to Klitschko, one of the injured was taken to hospital by paramedics. The other received treatment at the scene.

See more: Enemy has struck North Bridge in Kyiv again. VIDEO&PHOTOS

What led up to this?