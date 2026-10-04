Zelenskyy and Merz visited site where enemy drone struck Academy of Sciences in Kyiv. VIDEO

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accompanied by the German Chancellor, Friedrich Merz, visited the site where a Russian drone struck the National Academy of Sciences in Kyiv.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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Victims of the enemy attack

He recalled that, sadly, this brutal strike claimed the lives of two people, whilst seven others were injured. The strike was specifically aimed at the Academy.

"We know for certain that this was a deliberate strike; there is video evidence to prove it. The Russian terrorists simply wanted to strike the Academy of Sciences and destroy it. An absolutely horrific attack. We appreciate the fact that Friedrich Merz was here with us today despite the air-raid alert and our utterly barbaric neighbours – the Russians, who have been attacking the city since early this morning. This is a necessary and courageous signal from the Chancellor personally and from the whole of Germany," added the Head of State.

Read more: Operation "Vivaldi" is still ongoing; to date, up to 140 square kilometres have been de-occupied, – Zelenskyy

Two people were killed as a result of the strike

On 28 September, a fire broke out on the upper floors of the National Academy of Sciences building following a drone strike.

Two people are known to have died.