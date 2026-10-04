SSU has struck two Russian fighter jets – Su-35 and Su-34 – at airfield in Adygea

On the night of 4 October, drones operated by the SSU’s ‘Alpha’ Special Operations Centre struck Russian Su-35 and Su-34 aircraft at the ‘Khanskaya’ military airfield in the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, as relayed by Censor.NET.

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Targets struck

Last night, the Security Service of Ukraine successfully attacked the ‘Khanskaya’ military airfield in the Republic of Adygea, Russia. The distance to the target was approximately 500 km.

Drones from the SSU’s ‘Alpha’ Special Operations Centre struck:

Su-35 (a multi-role fighter considered one of the Russian Federation’s most advanced combat aircraft. Export value: approximately $100 million)

Su-34 (fighter-bomber, a key aircraft in Russian tactical aviation. Export value: approximately $50 million)

an ammunition depot on the airfield grounds.

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Guided aerial bomb carriers

It is noted that both aircraft are carrying guided aerial bombs, which the enemy is using extensively on the front line and against Ukrainian cities.

"The SSU is systematically targeting Russian military facilities, progressively reducing its ability to wage war against Ukraine. Enemy strikes on Ukrainian cities, civilian and critical infrastructure will not go unanswered," the SSU emphasised.