Ukraine will begin using small missiles against jet-powered drones by end of October, - Zelenskyy

Results regarding the use of small missiles to counter Russian jet drones are expected in the second half of October.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Kyiv, according to Censor.NET, citing "Interfax-Ukraine".

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Small Rocket Programme

"The small missile programme. I won’t go into the names just yet. There are several types. We will, of course, see the results this month. Towards the end, in the second half of this month," said Zelenskyy.

The Head of State noted that mass production depends on what the outcome will be.

"But if we get results, we’ll be able to produce a normal quantity of the relevant product straight away," he added.

Read more: Ukraine may share new technologies against jet-powered drones with partners – Budanov

The use of the F-16

In addition, Zelenskyy said that work is currently under way to ensure that F-16 aircraft use 5,000–6,000 20 mm rounds per day.

"The F-16s are a huge help; the 20-millimetre ammunition works well. We are currently working to ensure we have 5,000–6,000 rounds of this ammunition per day. It is a very difficult task; we are working on it and we would also like to thank Germany for its support in this area. This will certainly strengthen us," said the President.

Zelenskyy also reported that he had been in contact with the Polish Prime Minister, Donald Tusk, regarding ammunition. In addition, talks are under way with the French President, Emmanuel Macron, and representatives from Norway and Sweden.