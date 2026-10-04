Germany, France and UK are planning to hold meeting of ’Coalition of Willing’ this winter to discuss support for Ukraine, - Merz

Germany, together with France and the United Kingdom, is planning to hold a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Berlin this winter to coordinate further aid to Ukraine.

This was announced by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on 4 October, as reported by "Suspilne", according to Censor.NET.

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Another meeting of the ‘Coalition of the Willing’ this winter

"Together with France and the United Kingdom, we want to organise and hold a meeting of the coalition of the willing in Berlin this winter, in particular to discuss the coordination of our further aid (to Ukraine, ed.)," said Merz.

The Chancellor did not provide any further details regarding the date and agenda of the forthcoming meeting.

What led up to it

As a reminder, on Sunday, 4 October, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit.

Watch more: Weapons and energy: Germany has announced new support package for Ukraine worth more than 1.3 billion euros, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO