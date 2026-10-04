Weapons and energy: Germany has announced new support package for Ukraine worth more than 1.3 billion euros, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a new comprehensive aid package from Germany following a meeting with Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

The President made the announcement on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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Comprehensive package

"Today, Friedrich Merz and I had a very productive meeting. There is a new support package for Ukraine – a comprehensive package worth more than 1.3 billion euros. This includes weapons that will help us now, as well as support for our energy sector ahead of winter – an important energy package," the President noted.

The parties also discussed the need for air defence, which is currently a key priority.

Watch more: "Russia must be held accountable for this escalation": Zelenskyy commented on Russia’s strikes on Northern Bridge, Dnipro and Sumy. VIDEO

Aid from Germany

Zelenskyy explained that there are currently 15 agreements and documents between Ukraine and Germany, the majority of which concern security cooperation, manufacturing, relevant procurement, our orders for German industry, and joint projects in Ukraine.

According to the president, the total value of the current agreements amounts to more than eight and a half billion euros.

"A special agreement has been signed, which creates more opportunities for our joint efforts to counter drones. Thank you to Germany, thank you to you, Friedrich, and thank you to the whole of Europe for standing with Ukraine and helping us to protect lives," the President added.

Background

It was previously reported that on the morning of 4 October, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit. This is the first visit by a head of government to Ukraine since May 2025.