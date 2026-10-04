Zelenskyy responded to question of whether Ukraine would strike Kerch Bridge

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has spoken about whether Ukraine plans to retaliate against Russian strikes on bridges in Kyiv and whether it could strike the Kerch Bridge.

He made this statement during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, according to Censor.NET.

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Zelenskyy: Ukraine has its own programmes and operations

According to the President, Ukraine has its own plans and operations that are in line with the objectives and priorities of the Defence Forces.

"We have our own programmes, our own measures and our own operations in line with the tasks and priorities of the Defence Forces," said Zelenskyy.

The President gave assurances that Ukraine would respond to Russian attacks in any event.

He noted that, when it comes to logistics, Ukraine will opt for military logistics that facilitate the transport of weapons. Furthermore, he said, strikes on the corridors through which Russia is reinforcing and militarising its forces, as well as on hubs housing drones and other weapons, could be a possible response.

"And if these are some sort of hubs — with drones, other weapons or whatever else — then yes, Ukraine will make use of them and will respond," said Zelenskyy.

The President also said that he was surprised by the Russian strikes on hubs and mobile communications.

Read more: "Bars" interceptors have achieved highest shoot-down rate for jet-powered drones, - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy announced a response to the Russian strikes on Kyiv

Zelenskyy also commented on the Russian attacks on the internet, data centres and mobile communications. He said that Russia must understand that Ukraine will respond to such attacks.

The President noted that the Russian dictator, Vladimir Putin, had concentrated air defence systems in Moscow, leaving other regions of Russia without such protection.

Zelenskyy also stated that Putin had ordered strikes across the whole of Ukraine. In his view, this does not indicate that Russia is prepared to end the war.

Earlier, the Mayor of Kyiv, Vitalii Klitschko, confirmed that the Northern Bridge had been hit. According to him, the emergency services have been dispatched to the scene.

Two people were injured as a result of the Russian attack. One of them was taken to hospital by paramedics, whilst the other was treated at the scene.

A video of the moment the Northern Bridge was struck on 4 October has also appeared online. The footage shows a drone hitting the road surface, after which a thick plume of smoke rises above the bridge.