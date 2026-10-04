"Bars" interceptors have achieved highest shoot-down rate for jet-powered drones, - Zelenskyy

Drone Industry

The ‘Bars’ interceptors achieved the highest percentage of Russian jet drones shot down. They achieved an interception rate of around 30 per cent for enemy targets.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about this during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Kyiv, according to Censor.NET.

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The effectiveness of the ‘Bars’

"As for interceptor drones, the ‘Bars’ have shown positive results: they have the highest success rate. The others are catching up too. These are long-range drones, almost like missiles. And at the moment they’re achieving a success rate of around 30 per cent. But the figures are rising," said the Head of State.

He noted that Ukraine is producing these interceptor drones in collaboration with Germany.

"We are grateful to Germany. We will receive 2,000 'Bars', which we are manufacturing jointly," said the President.

It should be noted that Zelenskyy also stated that more than 12 turrets have already been installed in Kyiv to provide protection against jet drones, with a further eight planned for installation in the Kyiv region.

See more: Russian drone and missile production relies on foreign components, - Zelenskyy. PHOTOS

Ukraine’s countermeasures against Russian unmanned aerial vehicles