Former Dynamo Kyiv and Ukraine national team footballer Roman Maksymiuk killed in war. PHOTO

Former Dynamo Kyiv, Dnipro, and Ukraine national team midfielder Roman Maksymiuk has been killed in the war against Russian invaders.

His wife, Vira Maksymiuk, announced his death, Censor.NET reports.

What is known?

The former footballer had been listed as missing since early 2025. Roman Maksymiuk was 52 years old.

From the first days of Russia's full-scale invasion, Maksymiuk participated in charity football tournaments involving veterans, which raised funds to purchase vehicles for military units.

He joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the fall of 2022 and served as a gunner with the 25th Sicheslav Airborne Brigade.

Roman Maksymiuk

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More about Maksymiuk

Maksymiuk was part of a mobile fire group tasked with destroying enemy aerial targets. The former Ukraine international was later transferred from Lutsk to the Kharkiv sector.

He went missing on January 30, 2025, while carrying out a mission in the Pokrovsk sector. DNA test results have now confirmed his death.

During his career, Maksymiuk played for Dynamo Kyiv, Dnipro, Volyn, Chornomorets, Prykarpattia, and other clubs. He made five appearances for the Ukraine national team between 1998 and 2002. He retired as a player in 2011 and coached Ternopil in 2017. After ending his playing career, he lived in Lutsk.

Roman Maksymiuk

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