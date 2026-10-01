MiG-29 pilot Captain Marat Mambetov of "Ghost of Kyiv" brigade killed in combat on front line
Ukrainian pilot Marat Redvanovych Mambetov, a flight commander in the 40th "Ghost of Kyiv" Tactical Aviation Brigade, was killed while flying a combat mission in a MiG-29 fighter jet in one sector of the front on October 1.
The Ukrainian Air Force reported this, according to Censor.NET.
Circumstances of his death
According to the Air Force, the pilot was carrying out missile and bomb strikes against Russian occupiers in one sector of the front in a MiG-29 fighter jet. During the combat mission, the aircraft was hit by an enemy missile. The pilot ejected but, unfortunately, did not survive.
About the pilot
- Captain Marat Redvanovych Mambetov was a flight commander in the 40th "Ghost of Kyiv" Tactical Aviation Brigade.
The Air Force expressed its sincere condolences to the fallen pilot’s family and loved ones, stressing that he defended Ukraine until his last breath.
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