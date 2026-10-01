Rescuer Yevhen Konovalov was killed by Russian FPV drone strike on Marhanets, - State Emergency Service. PHOTO

A firefighter and rescue worker from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Civil Protection Sergeant Yevhen Konovalov, has died.

This was announced by Andrii Danik, Head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, as reported by Censor.NET.

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Circumstances of his death

It is reported that whilst off duty in Marhanets, Yevhen was struck by a Russian FPV drone. He sustained serious, fatal injuries.

"Every such loss is a pain felt not only by his loved ones. It is an empty space amongst colleagues, a silence where just yesterday a comrade’s voice rang out, and a memory that will remain forever with those who worked alongside him. My sincere condolences to Yevhen’s family and loved ones. May the rescuer’s memory live on!" wrote Danik.

See also on "Censor.NET": Rescuers Dmytro Boiko, Danylo Tishchenko, Serhiy Makovetskyi and Vadym Zinchenko were killed as a result of a Russian strike on Kharkiv. PHOTOS

Service with the State Emergency Service

It is noted that Yevhen Konovalov dedicated over 20 years to serving in the State Emergency Service. During this time, he saved people, worked side by side with his colleagues and simply carried out his duties every day.

See also on ‘Censor.NET’: State Emergency Service sapper Yuriy Onatskyi was killed whilst on duty in the Kharkiv region. PHOTO