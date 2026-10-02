Marine, combat medic and activist Ivanka Kutsenko (Haika) killed at front. PHOTO

Combat medic, marine with the 39th Separate Brigade, and activist Ivanka Kutsenko ("Haika") was killed at the front during an artillery attack. She will forever be 33.

The NGO "Bilkis," which she co-founded, reported her death, as did the organization "Solidarity Collectives," Censor.NET reports.

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What is known about her death?

"During the night of October 1, 2026, we learned that 'Haika' had been killed during an artillery attack. She was a senior combat medic with the 39th Separate Marine Brigade. She will forever be 33. She was from Rubizhne, Luhansk region," the organization said.

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Ivanka Kutsenko’s journey

The union remembers Haika as an anarchist, feminist and vegan who took part in anti-authoritarian projects and initiatives in Kharkiv, Odesa, Kyiv, Lviv and beyond. She gave lectures, wrote articles and fairy tales, produced self-published works, researched landfills and life on them, and traveled extensively.

Ivanka was the driving force behind the social initiative "Hodivnychky," which helped homeless and low-income people, and a co-organizer of "Prostir Rechei." Together with her female comrades, she published the zines "Others — Just Like Us" and "Female Activist."

"'Haika' was also a force capable of setting anything in motion and challenging any system. She was funny, curious and a friend who would always help. She was also a friend to children and the kindest nanny in the world," her loved ones recalled.

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Ivanka — a feminist activist

At the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ivanka worked on humanitarian projects, helping women and children from frontline areas. She later joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine and served in the marines.

According to her comrades, Haika faced prejudice and sexism during her service but secured the opportunity to take part in difficult combat missions on equal terms with her brothers-in-arms. Through her own example, she supported other women who wanted to join the military.





In June, Ivanka and other members of the anti-authoritarian volunteer network "Solidarity Collectives" spoke about their experiences of military service. She discussed sexism in the army, housing problems, veganism, logistics and the everyday lives of service members.

"I felt that I would keep hammering away at this rock, and that it would produce some results," Haika said.

"'Haika' forged her path as a marine through the prejudices and sexist barriers of the military system, ultimately taking part in difficult combat missions on equal terms with her brothers-in-arms. She was not afraid to challenge the system and, through her own example, supported and motivated her female comrades who wanted to join the Armed Forces," the anti-authoritarians added.

The date and location of the farewell ceremony for Ivanka will be announced later.

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