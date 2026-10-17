Russia struck Sloviansk with FAB-250: one person killed, 10 wounded. VIDEO

On the morning of 17 October, Russian forces carried out an air strike using FAB-250 bombs on a residential neighbourhood in Sloviansk.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Military Intelligence Directorate, Vadym Lyakh.

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The strikes hit two high-rise blocks. People may be trapped under the rubble at both locations. Search operations are ongoing.

One dead and several injured

So far, one person is known to have died and 10 have been injured. Four of the injured have been hospitalised.

In total, over the past 24 hours and this morning, 16 people were injured in the city, including a 17-year-old girl.

Eight high-rise buildings have been damaged, two of which have been partially destroyed. Vehicles and equipment belonging to the municipal utility company have also been damaged.

Read also on "Censor.NET": Russia strikes Kherson: an ambulance driver has been killed; among the injured are an infant and an 11-year-old girl