Zolotyi Kolodiazh, Novotroitske and Petrivka are under control of Ukrainian Defence Forces. Russian Ministry of Defence is lying, whilst occupiers are being sent to their deaths for staged videos, – "Azov". VIDEO

The Russian Ministry of Defence claims to have captured the settlements of Zolotyi Kolodyazh, Novotroitske and Petrivka in the Donetsk region. These claims are untrue.

This is reported by Censor.NET, citing the press centre of the 1st Azov Corps.

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Who controls these villages?

As noted, all three settlements are under the control of units from the ‘Bureviy’ Brigade and other units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

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What is Russia’s tactic?

"To create the illusion of an advance, the Russian military is resorting to the tactic of infiltrating small infantry groups into settlements. Their task is to raise the Russian flag, film it on video and present the footage as proof of the capture of territory," the statement reads.

According to "Azov", such groups are being detected and eliminated by our military. At the same time, Russian propaganda is using staged videos as evidence of non-existent successes. Dozens of Russian servicemen are dying for the sake of a few shots for propaganda footage, as their command sends them on missions with no real chance of gaining a foothold in these territories.

"The coordinated efforts of units from the ‘Bureviy’ Brigade and other components of the Defence Forces are thwarting the enemy’s plans and preventing them from establishing control over these settlements. The Russian Ministry of Defence can announce as many fabricated victories as it likes, but these statements do not change reality: the settlements remain under the control of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, whilst Russian assault troops continue to die for the sake of propaganda images," Azov concludes.

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