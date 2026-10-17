Intensified Russian attacks have increased Ukraine’s needs, but budget deficit requires explanation, - Chancellor Stoker

Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker acknowledged that the intensification of Russian attacks has increased Ukraine’s needs and suggested that a 90 billion euro loan might not be enough. At the same time, he called for an explanation of the reasons behind the budget deficit.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported by oe24 and exxpress.

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Stoker said he was surprised by the varying figures cited in discussions about funding for Ukraine.

"There are so many different figures being thrown around right now that we need to sort them out and explain where this deficit came from. I'm surprised, too," said the Austrian chancellor.

According to him, Ukraine's financial needs must be justified in a transparent manner in order to understand the causes of the budget deficit and determine the necessary level of support.

What led up to this?

The European Commission has acknowledged that the Ukrainian budget for 2027 is short by 70 billion euros, a shortfall that must be covered by international partners.

Read more: Support for Ukraine remains unwavering EU priority – Costa