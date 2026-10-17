US will continue to lift sanctions against Russia; ’diesel deal’ is just first step, - Zelenskyy

It is likely that the US will continue to lift sanctions against Russia.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, spoke about this during a press briefing, according to a correspondent from Censor.NET.

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Zelensky’s reaction

"Unfortunately, the lifting of sanctions will continue. I believe that the ‘diesel deal’ is only the first step. It seems to me that this is no way to stop Putin. On the contrary, he feels joy and happiness at having such support. And yet, we very much hope – and I personally hope – that the US President will do everything in his power to ensure that Putin stops the killings, stops the attacks on our energy sector, and stops this war. But once again, you cannot achieve this by limiting Ukraine’s responses to Russia for killing our people. And certainly not by lifting sanctions," the Head of State emphasised.

Zelenskyy specifically emphasised that he expects the US to take a number of steps towards lifting sanctions against Russia.

He also expressed his disappointment at Donald Trump’s decision regarding the bill proposed by Lindsey Graham. Zelenskyy recalled that Senator Graham had been a strong supporter of Ukraine and had, in fact, been visiting our country just before his death.

"There was cross-party support for this bill. And now, the decision to block it all – it seems to me that this is wrong and only helps the Russians," Zelenskyy emphasised.

Read more: Trump has suspended sanctions law against countries that purchase Russian energy resources

What led up to it?

As reported, Trump suspended the sanctions law against countries that purchase Russian energy resources.