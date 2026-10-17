Russia plans to deploy ballistic missiles in Belarus to strike western regions of Ukraine, - Zelenskyy

Russia plans to deploy ballistic missile launchers in Belarus to strike western regions of Ukraine.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, spoke about this during a press briefing, according to a correspondent from Censor.NET.

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The growing threat of air strikes

According to him, Russia is not only preparing to step up its attacks on the western regions of Ukraine, but is also attempting to draw Belarus into this process.

"We know that they are deploying relay stations on Belarusian territory in order to use this corridor for drones and intensify these attacks. But that is not enough for them. They need Lukashenko’s support so that other types of weapons, including ballistic missiles, can be deployed on Belarusian territory. Undoubtedly, the deployment of ballistic missiles on Belarusian territory will pose a threat, first and foremost, to the western part of our country," the head of state noted.

Zelenskyy emphasised that this would constitute yet another instance of Belarus being directly drawn into the war against Ukraine.

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Strengthening air defence

Zelenskyy also emphasised that there are currently plans to strengthen air defence in the west of the country.

"Our approach to strengthening our defences is based on the principle that where there are more attacks, there should be more air defence systems. It is very important for us to increase air defence capabilities across the whole country. We will step up the production of turrets, and it is up to our military to deploy them," he concluded.