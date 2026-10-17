Relations between Ukraine and Poland have improved; we have only one enemy – Russia, says Zelenskyy

Ukraine has recently managed to improve its relations with Poland.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, spoke about this during a press briefing, according to a correspondent from Censor.NET.

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Joint action to counter the threat from the Russian Federation

"I want to say quite frankly that our relations with Poland have genuinely improved. I am very grateful for this to Poland, to our teams, to the Prime Minister, and to the Polish people for supporting Ukraine. It is very important for us to stand together right now. We have one enemy – Russia. And it is very concerned that Ukraine and Poland have a strong alliance," remarked Zelenskyy.

In his view, Ukrainian-Polish relations should only be strengthened, and any contentious issues should be resolved in a more measured manner.

Read more: Russia plans to deploy ballistic missiles in Belarus to strike western regions of Ukraine, - Zelenskyy

Talks with Tusk

"We will resolve even the most complex issues; I am confident of that. I would also like to say that we had a good meeting with the Prime Minister of Poland. Thank you, Donald (Donald Tusk. – Ed.), for your support. This will be a mutually beneficial relationship based on respect and the importance of security in Europe," added the Head of State.