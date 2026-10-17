Execution of captured AFU soldiers near Huliaipole: Office of Prosecutor General is investigating war crime committed by occupying forces

An investigation has been launched into the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Zaporizhzhia region.

This has been reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

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A pre-trial investigation has been launched

Under the procedural supervision of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor’s Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime resulting in loss of life (Article 438(2) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Read more: Occupiers shot dead Ukrainian POW near Myrne in Donetsk region: probe launched – prosecutor’s office

What do we know so far?

According to preliminary reports, Russian soldiers took Ukrainian defenders prisoner in the Huliaipole area of Zaporizhzhia Oblast and subsequently shot them.

As part of the criminal proceedings, all the circumstances of the crime, the direct perpetrators and those who may have ordered the killing of prisoners of war are being established.

Law enforcement agencies are analysing the material provided by the Ukrainian military, including data from intercepted communications between representatives of the Russian Armed Forces.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

What led up to it?