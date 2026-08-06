Occupiers shot dead Ukrainian POW near Myrne in Donetsk region: probe launched – prosecutor’s office

An investigation has been launched into the shooting of a prisoner of war by the occupiers in the Volnovakha district of Donetsk region.

The Donetsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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What is known

As noted, on 22 July 2026, the enemy attacked positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Myrne in the Volnovakha district. While the Ukrainian defender was carrying out a combat mission, the occupiers captured him and shot him dead.

Read more: Russian forces have executed over 300 Ukrainian prisoners of war, - Lubinets

Pre-trial investigation launched

Under the procedural supervision of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings over a war crime resulting in a person’s death (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

It is reported that urgent investigative (search) actions are currently being carried out to establish all the circumstances of the incident and identify the Russian servicemen involved in committing the crime.

"The killing of prisoners is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and is classified as a serious international crime," the prosecutor’s office stressed.

Watch more: Occupiers shot four Ukrainian prisoners of war in Kharkiv region, - DeepState