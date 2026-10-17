Escalations by Russian Federation in hybrid war can be expected even before Christmas, - Tusk

Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that "a certain escalation" could be expected from Russia in its hybrid war against Europe "even before Christmas".

This is reported by WP Wiadomości, as relayed by Censor.NET.

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Russia’s hybrid war

During a press briefing following the European Council summit in Brussels, Tusk was asked about the comments made by the former head of the National Security Council, Jacek Sewera, who, in an interview with Radio Zet, had stated that this winter we should expect a "decisive moment" in the hybrid war that Russia is waging against Europe.

"I don’t rely on my own predictions or intuition. What matters to me is knowledge and specific instructions on what to do and how to act – from both our own Ukrainian security services and those of our allies. It all boils down to one clear message: we can expect a certain escalation before Christmas," said the Prime Minister of Poland.

Read more: Relations between Ukraine and Poland have improved; we have only one enemy – Russia, says Zelenskyy

A harsh winter

According to him, "winter will be very difficult, particularly with regard to the borders, railway lines – everything on the Ukrainian side that can be used for transport, including gas, oil and food".

"We should expect, as before, but on a larger scale, attempts at sabotage or some form of provocation in Poland. People in uniform have already been spotted in Latvia, and Lithuania is bracing for a serious provocation. However, one thing is clear: Russia will intensify this escalation and test our response – that is the problem," added Tusk.