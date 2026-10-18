Russian attack on Sloviansk: 6 dead and 15 injured; bodies remain under rubble. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has been attacking Sloviansk in the Donetsk region using various types of weaponry. In some cases, FPV strikes have also proved fatal.

According to Censor.NET, Vadym Liakh, head of the Military Administration, provided an update on the situation in Sloviansk as of the morning of 18 October.

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What is known

It is reported that yesterday, six people were killed in the city and 15 were injured.

In addition, as of this morning, several bodies of residents remain trapped under the rubble of buildings destroyed by aerial bombs. Rescue operations were suspended overnight due to the security situation. They resumed first thing this morning.

Watch more: Russia struck Sloviansk with FAB-250: one person killed, 10 wounded. VIDEO

Consequences of the attack









See more: Russian air strike on Sloviansk: human remains and woman’s body recovered from rubble, emergency rescue operations completed. PHOTOS

What led up to it

As a reminder, on the morning of 17 October, Russian troops carried out a FAB-250 airstrike on a residential neighbourhood in Sloviansk. One person was reported killed and 10 wounded.