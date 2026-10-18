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News Shelling of Volyn
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Massive fire at facility in Volyn targeted by Russia has been brought under control, - State Emergency Service. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Rescue workers have extinguished a fire at a factory in the Volyn region following a second Russian attack.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

As of 14:30, the fire on the premises of a private factory in the Kamin-Kashirsky district has been completely extinguished. There were no casualties.

It is noted that operations had to be suspended on several occasions due to the threat of further attacks.

In addition, State Emergency Service specialists carried out air quality measurements – no levels of hazardous substances exceeding permissible limits were detected outside the premises.

See more: Aftermath of strike on enterprise in Volyn region: one killed, others injured. PHOTOS

Consequences of the attack

Russia’s attack on Volyn
Russia’s attack on Volyn
Russia’s attack on Volyn
Russia’s attack on Volyn
Russia’s attack on Volyn

What led up to it

As a reminder, on the morning of 18 October, Russian forces attacked Volyn with drones. A strike on an industrial plant in Manevychi was recorded, resulting in a large-scale fire. Residents were urged to evacuate.

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shoot out (19491) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (1136) Volyn region (181) Kamin-Kashyrskyy district (6) Manevychi (4)
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