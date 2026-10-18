Almost 800 people have been recognised as victims of human trafficking, including 22 children, - Lubinets

In Ukraine, 793 people have been granted the status of victims of human trafficking.

This was announced by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, on 18 October, the European Day Against Trafficking in Human Beings, according to Censor.NET.

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According to data from the National Social Services Agency of Ukraine, as at 1 October 2026, 793 people, including 22 children, had been granted the status of victims of human trafficking.

Watch more: Passengers on "Lviv–Chernivtsi" train were left in field after being evacuated due to threat of shelling: Lubinets responds. VIDEO

Children’s stories

Lubinec also recounted five stories of children who had fallen victim to human trafficking and were in need of help. In each of these cases, the children’s rights were protected thanks to the Ombudsman’s intervention.

"It’s hard to believe, but there are parents in the world who are capable of selling their own newborn child. Having learnt of this case through the media, and in order to protect the child’s rights, I immediately contacted the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration to arrange the necessary paperwork. As a result, the child was granted the status of a victim of human trafficking for a period of two years.

Another glaring example of human trafficking. A 16-year-old girl was recruited for sexual exploitation. According to media reports, a 50-year-old woman recruited the minor with the intention of subsequently subjecting her to sexual exploitation. I immediately sent an enquiry to the Sumy Regional State Administration. The girl has been granted the relevant status.

The following story is just as shocking as the previous ones. Imagine: a mother handed her children over to strangers for two weeks in exchange for 1,000 dollars. Why? The answer is shocking. For the purpose of further exploitation! I contacted the Transcarpathian Regional State Administration. The children have been granted the status of victims of human trafficking.

A young man from the occupied Luhansk region was subjected to exploitation. Following the death of his relatives, the young man remained in the temporarily occupied territories. After being placed in care, he was exploited: he was forced to do hard labour and threatened with violence. Furthermore, his documents, including his Ukrainian passport, were taken from him under false pretences. The young man also managed to obtain the status of a victim of human trafficking.

"Another child was the victim of an attempt by their own mother to sell them. Having learnt of this from the media, I repeatedly contacted the local military administrations to protect the child. Following my intervention, the relevant officials prepared the necessary documents. The child was granted the status of a victim of human trafficking," said Lubinets.

Why status is important

Lubinec emphasised that this recognised status provides access to free medical, psychological, social and legal support, as well as a one-off financial payment.