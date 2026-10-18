Emergency power cuts occurred in Vinnytsia region following new attack by Russian Federation

Natalia Zabolotna, head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration, reported a new Russian attack on the region’s critical infrastructure and urged residents to use electricity sparingly.

According to Censor.NET, Nataliia Zabolotna, head of the Vinnytsia Regional Military Administration, made this statement on television, as reported by Ukrinform.

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The Vinnytsia region has come under attack again: residents are being asked to conserve electricity

According to Zabolotna, a critical facility in the region has come under fire once again. Efforts are also continuing in the region to deal with the aftermath of previous Russian strikes.

"I would like to ask the region’s residents to use electricity sparingly and not to switch on multiple appliances at the same time, so as not to cause an overload," emphasised the head of the Regional Military Administration.

She noted that this week had been the most difficult for the region since the start of the full-scale war. During this time, 218 aerial targets were detected in the region, predominantly ‘Shahed’ drones.

Read more: Enemy attack damages civilian infrastructure facility in Vinnytsia

The attacks caused damage to critical infrastructure, including the energy sector, the railways, industrial facilities and residential buildings. Seven people were also injured, four of whom were admitted to hospital.

According to Zabolotna, one woman is in intensive care following an operation. Her condition is serious but stable. Three others who have been hospitalised are in a moderately serious condition.

On the night of 18 October, Russian forces attacked the Vinnytsia region. The enemy’s air strike resulted in the destruction of critical infrastructure.

It was previously reported that the Vinnytsia region had suffered one of the most intense attacks: six people were injured, and the region experienced power and water cuts.