US did not warn Ukraine about ballistic missile attack on Kyiv, - media

The US did not warn Ukraine of the ballistic missile attack on Kyiv on 19 October. The US did not provide any advance warning prior to the strike.

According to Censor.NET, citing Radio Liberty, this was reported by sources close to journalist Alex Raufoglu.

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"Once again, there was no advance warning of a ballistic attack on Kyiv," the journalist quotes his sources in Ukraine as saying.

According to them, no warning was received from the US prior to the ballistic strike.

What led up to it?

On the night of 19 October, Russian invaders attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles, killing a young woman. At least three people were injured, two of whom were hospitalised. Damage was also reported to a residential building, non-residential buildings and the metro infrastructure.

Read more: Consequences of Russian Federation’s night-time attacks on Kyiv: one person killed, eight others injured. VIDEO+PHOTOS