Russian attack on Kyiv: 21-year-old woman was killed; subway and residential building were damaged

On the night of October 18, Russian invaders attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles, killing a young woman. At least three people were injured, two of whom were hospitalized. Damage was also reported to a residential building, non-residential structures, and subway infrastructure.

According to Censor.NET, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported this.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

A 21-year-old woman was killed in the attack. As of 1:11 a.m., three people were reported injured, two of whom were being treated at city hospitals.

Later, it was reported that three people had been injured in the Solomianskyi district. There, rocket debris struck the first floor of a 25-story residential building. Medical personnel provided on-site treatment to the injured.

A Metro station on the left bank was damaged

As a result of the attack, one of the metro stations on the capital’s left bank sustained damage.

Near the station, falling debris caused a rupture in the track and contact rails.

In the Dniprovskyi district, a school was damaged by a ballistic attack: windows in the building were shattered.

Read more: Russian Federation’s ballistic missile attack on Kyiv: medical facility and non-residential building were hit; one person has died and others have been injured (updated)

Background

As a result of an enemy ballistic missile attack on the capital on the evening of October 18, strikes were recorded in two districts on the Left Bank.

Explosions were heard in Kyiv on the evening of October 18. An air raid alert was declared in the capital due to a missile threat, and a red alert level was issued.

Read more: Russian drones attack energy facilities in waves: Kyiv and 5 regions targeted