Enemy spotter detained who directed Russian strikes on port and National Guard facilities in Odesa, - SSU. PHOTO

Cyber experts and investigators from the Security Service have detained another FSB agent in Odesa. The suspect was preparing coordinates for Russian missile and drone attacks on the regional capital.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the SSU press centre.

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What information was she passing on to the enemy?

It has been established that the main ‘targets’ set for the coordinator by the enemy were locations of the Ukrainian National Guard, oil refineries and port infrastructure.









See more: Russian agents who directed strikes against Armed Forces of Ukraine and petrol stations in Dnipro and Sloviansk have been detained, - SSU. PHOTO

What is known about the traitor?

As the investigation revealed, the espionage mission was carried out by a sales representative of a local food company who had been recruited by the enemy.

The woman from Odesa came to the attention of the Russian security services whilst looking for "extra" income on Telegram channels.

After being recruited via a messenger chat, the agent liaised with Russian agents through a "liaison officer" – an employee of one of the departments of the Russian Federation’s Ministry of Internal Affairs in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Following his instructions, the suspect tracked the locations where Ukrainian troops and military equipment were concentrated, and then marked them on Google Maps for a subsequent ‘report’ to the FSB.

Separately, the agent recorded the locations of oil refineries and major logistics centres in the port of Odesa.

To maintain the secrecy of her reconnaissance missions, she constantly changed public transport, from the windows of which she photographed the locations of Ukrainian facilities using her mobile phone camera.

See more: SSU has detained Russian GRU agent who was setting up caches of explosives for terrorist attacks in Kharkiv. PHOTO

Arrest and charges

SSU officers documented the suspect’s offences and arrested her "red-handed" whilst she was conducting further reconnaissance near a potential "target".

During her arrest, a smartphone containing evidence of her work for the FSB was seized.

Investigators from the Security Service informed the agent that she was suspected of an offence under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The suspect is being held in custody without the right to bail. She faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Watch more: One of Russian Federation’s most covert ’sleeper’ agents has been exposed in Kherson, – SSU. VIDEO