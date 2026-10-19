Russia launched two ballistic missile strikes overnight: U.S. did not warn of first strike, - Ihnat

Russia launched two ballistic missile strikes last night. There was no warning from the U.S. regarding the first strike.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, Yurii Ihnat, head of the Communications Department of the Ukrainian Air Force Command, made this statement on television.

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"Indeed, there are certain issues. However, I want to say right away that there were those two ballistic missile strikes: one at 11 p.m., the other at 3 a.m. Experts will determine the exact type of missile—whether it was an Iskander-M or an S-400. As for the warning, the situation is roughly the same as during previous strikes, when there were 39 missiles in a massive attack. Similarly, information from our partners did not come through the first time, but it did the second time. In principle, the same thing happened tonight," Ihnat noted.

The Air Force is tracking ballistic missile launches

According to him, the Ukrainian side has its own sources reporting launches, a radar network that tracks them as much as possible, and information confirming that ballistic missiles are being launched. The Air Force provides relevant updates using its own social media channels.

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"Let’s clarify once again: the first time, for certain reasons, the information did not come through—our experts are looking into this together with our partners, because this isn’t the first time such a situation has occurred. But then, at 3 a.m., the information came in," the spokesperson noted.

Ballistic missiles take just minutes to reach their target

Ihnat reiterated that ballistic missiles take only a few minutes to reach their target, so there is very little time to warn the public.

Ihnat added: if there is a ballistic missile strike at 11 p.m. or midnight, it cannot be ruled out that the enemy will repeat such strikes. The flight time for ballistic missiles from regions bordering Russia is extremely short—we’re talking about a matter of minutes.

Read more: Enemy attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and 269 UAVs. Four missiles and 243 drones were shot down, - Air Force