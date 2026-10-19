Zelenskyy would lose to Zaluzhnyi in second round of presidential election, - poll. INFOGRAPHICS
If the presidential election were held in the near future, Volodymyr Zelenskyy would receive 29% of the vote in the first round, while Valerii Zaluzhnyi would receive 21%. At the same time, Zaluzhnyi would defeat the incumbent head of state in the second round.
This is according to a poll by "New Image Marketing Group," supported by "Business Capital," as reported by Censor.NET.
Details
If the presidential election were held tomorrow, incumbent President Zelenskyy would win in the first round with 29% of the vote.
Zaluzhnyi would advance to the second round alongside him with 21% of the vote. Petro Poroshenko would receive 9.6%.
Next, with an identical result of 5.8%, are Mykhailo Fedorov, Andrii Biletskyi, and Kyrylo Budanov. Following them are Oleksii Honcharenko, who is polling at 5.1% in the presidential race, and Dmytro Razumkov with 4.7%.
At the same time, in a runoff, Zelenskyy would lose to Zaluzhnyi but would defeat Fedorov and Poroshenko.
Methodology
The survey was conducted from October 6 to 12, 2026. A total of 1,200 respondents participated, and the margin of error does not exceed 2.9%.
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