Zelenskyy would lose to Zaluzhnyi in second round of presidential election, - poll. INFOGRAPHICS

If the presidential election were held in the near future, Volodymyr Zelenskyy would receive 29% of the vote in the first round, while Valerii Zaluzhnyi would receive 21%. At the same time, Zaluzhnyi would defeat the incumbent head of state in the second round.

This is according to a poll by "New Image Marketing Group," supported by "Business Capital," as reported by Censor.NET.

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Details

If the presidential election were held tomorrow, incumbent President Zelenskyy would win in the first round with 29% of the vote.

Zaluzhnyi would advance to the second round alongside him with 21% of the vote. Petro Poroshenko would receive 9.6%.

Read more: 53% of Ukrainians oppose Zelenskyy running for second term – poll. PHOTO

Next, with an identical result of 5.8%, are Mykhailo Fedorov, Andrii Biletskyi, and Kyrylo Budanov. Following them are Oleksii Honcharenko, who is polling at 5.1% in the presidential race, and Dmytro Razumkov with 4.7%.

At the same time, in a runoff, Zelenskyy would lose to Zaluzhnyi but would defeat Fedorov and Poroshenko.

Read more: 48% of Ukrainians support creating national unity coalition and national salvation government – poll. INFOGRAPHICS

Methodology

The survey was conducted from October 6 to 12, 2026. A total of 1,200 respondents participated, and the margin of error does not exceed 2.9%.

Read more: 62% of Ukrainians ready to endure war for as long as necessary – poll. PHOTO