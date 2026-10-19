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Explosions in Dnipro: Enemy is attacking critical infrastructure
The enemy is currently attacking critical infrastructure in Dnipro.
This was reported on a Telegram channel by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
Initial details
"The enemy is attacking critical infrastructure in Dnipro. Stay in safe places until the air raid alert is lifted. The threat continues," the statement reads.
No further information about the enemy attack is available at this time.
This news story will be updated
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