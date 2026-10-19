Explosions in Dnipro: Enemy is attacking critical infrastructure

The enemy is currently attacking critical infrastructure in Dnipro.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Initial details

"The enemy is attacking critical infrastructure in Dnipro. Stay in safe places until the air raid alert is lifted. The threat continues," the statement reads.

No further information about the enemy attack is available at this time.

See more: Attack on Dnipro on 19 October: house destroyed, one person injured. VIDEO&PHOTOS

This news story will be updated