Missile strike on Kyiv: "Shalett" and Fifty Ice Arena ice rinks damaged. VIDEO+PHOTO

On the evening of 18 October and during the night of 18–19 October, Russian forces attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles and strike drones. Sports facilities were damaged as a result of the shelling and falling debris.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Skate Ukraine.

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In particular, the ‘Shalett’ ice rink, located at 6 Mista Shalett Street in the Dniprovskyi district of the capital, was affected. The Fifty Ice Arena, which operates within the Cosmo Multimall shopping centre, was also damaged.

The blast wave and debris have damaged the facades of the buildings, shattered numerous windows and stained-glass panes, and caused damage to the premises where Ukrainian athletes train.

‘Shalett’ is one of the few arenas suitable for full-scale training

The "Shalett" ice rink is one of the few rinks in Ukraine suitable for full-scale athlete training. This is where the Ukrainian national figure skating team trains.

In 2011–2012, following the demolition of the ‘Kryzhynka’ ice rink, a leading sports school for children and young people, which trains future figure skaters, moved to the ‘Shalett’ arena.

Among the athletes who have trained at this arena are Ivan Shmuratko, Anastasia Arkhipova, Ivan Khobta and Violetta Serova.







What led up to this?

On the night of 19 October, the enemy launched ballistic strikes on the capital: damage was recorded in at least three districts of the city.

Read more: Enemy attacked power infrastructure, medicine depots and railway in 11 regions, - Koretskyi. PHOTOS