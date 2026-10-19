"No people – no resources at front": "General Chereshnia" advocates for 100% retention of reservations for defense industry

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"General Chereshnia" advocates for maintaining 100% reservation for defence industry enterprises.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing a post by the company on Facebook.

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How will a reduction in reserved workers affect supplies to the front lines?

As noted, a reduction in the proportion of reserved workers will critically impact planning, the pace of scaling up, and contract fulfillment. Supplies to the front lines will become slower and less stable.

"The formula is simple: no people, no supplies at the front. Our production needs engineers, technical specialists, and production line workers. It won’t be possible to replace them quickly without losing pace, " the statement says.

Read more: NAUDI appeals to prime minister to prevent reduction in defense industry’s mobilization exemption quota and organize meeting with industry representatives

The defense industry accounts for only 10% of the country’s reserved workforce

It is also noted that defense industry companies account for no more than 10% of the country’s total reserved workforce. These include engineers, technologists, equipment operators, and specialists in assembly, testing, and repair. The supply of military equipment depends directly on their work.

"Right now, we need clarity: which changes are final, how they will work, and when they will be implemented. But our position is identical to that of industry associations and other market players—defense industry companies must retain the right to 100% of the reserved contracts," the company emphasizes.

Read more: Koretskyi on change to reservation system: There’s no betrayal here; details will follow. VIDEO

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that the Ministry of Economy is proposing to reduce the quota for reserving defence industry workers from 100 per cent to 85 per cent.

At the same time, the Armourers’ Council has opposed this decision and is calling for the option to reserve up to 100 per cent of conscript-eligible employees at companies in the sector to be retained.

The National Association of Defence Industry Enterprises of Ukraine (NAUDI), for its part, has called on the Ministry of Economy to withdraw the draft resolution on reducing the mobilisation quota for the defence industry to 85 per cent.

Read more: Changes to rules on mobilisation and job reservation are merely proposal, not law, - Lubinets