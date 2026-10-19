75 people have been sentenced since start of year for filming air defence systems and movements of Ukrainian Armed Forces, - SSU

Since the start of 2026, based on information provided by the Security Service of Ukraine, 75 Ukrainian citizens have been sentenced by the courts for publishing photographs and videos showing the deployment and movements of the Defence Forces, including the positioning and operation of air defence systems, as well as the results of strikes against ground targets and aerial targets.

This has been reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the SSU.

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Filming air defence systems carries a prison sentence of up to 8 years

As noted, SSU staff systematically monitor such incidents and hold the authors of such posts to account.

Indeed, over the course of last week, the Security Service uncovered three local residents in Kyiv who had disclosed the locations of air defence positions. They are currently under investigation under Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorised disclosure of information concerning the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other military formations).

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They face up to eight years’ imprisonment.

The SSU emphasises that the unauthorised dissemination of information regarding geolocation, the operational activities of the Special Operations Forces, and the consequences of enemy shelling not only helps the enemy to prepare and adjust subsequent strikes, but also provides Russian propaganda with new opportunities to work against our state.

The Security Service of Ukraine is urging citizens not to take or share photographs or videos of enemy attacks. In particular, it is prohibited to publish content showing the operations of the Ukrainian air defence system, attacks by the occupying forces on military installations and critical infrastructure, or the movements of military equipment and personnel of the Defence Forces, amongst other things.

Hotline contact details for reporting offences

If you have any information about such offences, or if you or anyone you know has received suspicious offers, or if the enemy is trying to recruit you, please contact the Security Service of Ukraine:

telephone number – 1516

email: [email protected]

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"We would like to draw Ukrainians’ attention to the need to treat information responsibly, not to aid the enemy and not to endanger the lives and safety of others," the SSU concludes.