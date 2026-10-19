Samosud Team crew of NGU’s 11th Brigade tops ranking for Russian "Shaheds" destroyed using STING interceptor drones for second time. VIDEO

Drone Industry

The Samosud Team crew of the Sloboda unit of the 11th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine (NGU) has topped the ranking of units by the number of Russian Shahed attack drones destroyed for the second time.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian defenders shoot down most of the enemy drones remotely using the Hornet Vision CTRL remote control system developed by the Wild Hornets team.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

This technology allows operators to control interceptor drones from a distance and destroy Russian aerial targets.

The developers also stressed the need for further technological development to counter Russian jet-powered drones.

Footage of Ukrainian defenders destroying Russian "Shaheds" was shared by the "Wild Hornets" on their Telegram channel.

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