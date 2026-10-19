Services between "Lisova" and "Akademmistechko" stations expected to resume this evening – Klitschko. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Metro services between Lisova and Akademmistechko stations are expected to resume this evening, but trains will temporarily pass through Chernihivska station, which was damaged by a Russian strike, without stopping.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced this, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

According to him, more than 70 specialists have been involved in dealing with the aftermath of the attack.

All broken glass and construction debris have now been cleared from the station.

"Repairs to the damaged tracks and third rail are in their final stages. Work to restore the power supply and train control systems is ongoing. These are the most complex repairs. They have been underway since last night.

At the same time, during air raid alerts, workers have to interrupt their work and take shelter. This affects the pace of restoration. But specialists are working to restore services on this section of the metro as quickly as possible," the mayor said.

When will services resume?

We plan to restore normal train services between Lisova and Akademmistechko stations this evening. Trains will pass through Chernihivska station without stopping until it has been repaired.

Kyiv has increased the number of buses on routes No. 1-M and 118.

The following buses have been added to temporary route No. 1-M:

3 buses running between Lisova and Darnytsia metro stations;

12 buses running from Lisova to Palats Sportu metro station.

This will maintain connections with the city centre, including during air raid alerts, while preventing overcrowding at Darnytsia metro station.











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Background

Overnight and on the morning of October 19, Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles and drones. A 21-year-old woman was killed in the capital, and eight other people were injured. Residential buildings, a medical facility, an educational institution, and metro infrastructure were damaged.

A Russian attack on Kyiv damaged an above-ground metro station, tracks and the cable network. This has led to changes in metro services between Akademmistechko and Lisova stations.

Read more: Russia is implementing plan to destroy Ukraine’s power grid in order to render major cities uninhabitable, – Guardian