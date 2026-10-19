Sweden to allocate €5.4 million to Ukraine to restore transport infrastructure

Sweden will provide an additional €5.4 million to restore Ukrainian transport infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks. The new contribution will bring the total funding pledged to the international fund supporting Ukraine’s transport sector to approximately €10 million.

Censor.NET reports this, citing Ukraine’s Ministry of Recovery, Infrastructure and Transport.

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The funding will go to the Ukraine Transport Support Fund (UTSF). It will be used to prepare and implement priority projects to restore transport facilities damaged by Russian strikes.

The ministry said Sweden’s new contribution would allow the UTSF financing mechanism to be tested and the first projects to get underway.

The fund was established in March 2026 at the initiative of Ukraine, Lithuania, Sweden and Canada. Its main task is to mobilise international funding to meet the most urgent needs of Ukraine’s transport sector.

A specific list of facilities to be restored using the Swedish contribution has not yet been made public.

Sweden previously announced a new aid package for Ukraine worth SEK 500 million, equivalent to nearly €45 million.

In addition, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson discussed strengthening Ukraine’s air defence and protection against Russian attacks. The supply of Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine also remains an area of cooperation.

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