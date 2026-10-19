Ukrainian USF pilots struck VKontakte data centre near St Petersburg – building sustained significant damage and services experienced widespread disruptions. VIDEO

On the night of 18 October, Ukrainian drone operators from the Defence Forces struck the VKontakte data centre near St. Petersburg in Russia. As a result of the strike, the building sustained significant damage, and widespread disruptions were reported in the company’s services.

According to Censor.NET, the operation was carried out by fighters from the 413th Separate USF Regiment ‘Raid’, the 1st Separate USF Centre, the 412th Separate ‘Nemesis’ Brigade and the 414th Separate ‘Madyar Birds’ Brigade, in coordination with other units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

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The target of the attack was the ‘ICVA’ data centre, which supports the operation of the ‘VKontakte’ social network, its cloud platforms and digital infrastructure.

According to the Ukrainian military, VK Corporation’s resources are being used to provide information support for the Kremlin’s policies, as well as for the needs of the Russian army, law enforcement agencies and the military-industrial complex.

Earlier, on 11 October, operators from the ‘Raid’ regiment, together with other units of the Defence Forces, carried out a strike on Yandex’s ‘Vladimir’ data centre in the Vladimir region of the Russian Federation.

Watch more: Operators of 413th "Raid" Regiment strike Snizhne Machine-Building Plant, which serves Russian aviation industry. VIDEO