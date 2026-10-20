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News Suicidal occupiers Occupiers’ suicide on battlefield Fighting in the Kupіansk direction
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Ruscists knelt down and blew himself up with grenade – moment of his death was captured by Ukrainian drone. VIDEO 18+

In the Kupiansk sector, an occupier blew himself up with a grenade. A Ukrainian drone captured the moment of the invader’s death.

According to Censor.NET, the Russian soldier knelt down, pulled the pin out of the grenade and lay down on it.

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The occupier was killed in the explosion, and his body was torn to pieces.

Footage of the incident, captured by a Ukrainian drone, has been published on social media.

Watch more: Saw Ukrainian drone and shot himself: second suicide by Russian occupier in week recorded in Vovchansk sector. VIDEO

Warning! Not recommended for viewing by those of a sensitive disposition!

Watch more: Occupier films moment he is blown up by "Lepestok" mine while attempting to assault Ukrainian positions: "F#ck, my leg’s been blown off, sh#t". VIDEO

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Russian Army (12755) elimination (8242) Kharkiv region (2083) Kupiansk district (577) Kupiansk (650)
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