Ruscists knelt down and blew himself up with grenade – moment of his death was captured by Ukrainian drone. VIDEO 18+

In the Kupiansk sector, an occupier blew himself up with a grenade. A Ukrainian drone captured the moment of the invader’s death.

According to Censor.NET, the Russian soldier knelt down, pulled the pin out of the grenade and lay down on it.

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The occupier was killed in the explosion, and his body was torn to pieces.

Footage of the incident, captured by a Ukrainian drone, has been published on social media.

Watch more: Saw Ukrainian drone and shot himself: second suicide by Russian occupier in week recorded in Vovchansk sector. VIDEO

Warning! Not recommended for viewing by those of a sensitive disposition!

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