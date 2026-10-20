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Ruscists knelt down and blew himself up with grenade – moment of his death was captured by Ukrainian drone. VIDEO 18+
In the Kupiansk sector, an occupier blew himself up with a grenade. A Ukrainian drone captured the moment of the invader’s death.
According to Censor.NET, the Russian soldier knelt down, pulled the pin out of the grenade and lay down on it.
The occupier was killed in the explosion, and his body was torn to pieces.
Footage of the incident, captured by a Ukrainian drone, has been published on social media.
Warning! Not recommended for viewing by those of a sensitive disposition!
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