Saw Ukrainian drone and shot himself: second suicide by Russian occupier in week recorded in Vovchansk sector. VIDEO

A video published online shows a Russian serviceman who, according to those who posted it, took his own life after spotting an approaching Ukrainian drone. The incident occurred in the Vovchansk sector of the Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, the footage, filmed by a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone, was shared on social media.

The 22-second video shows a destroyed building with only parts of its walls and floor slabs remaining. A Russian serviceman is among the debris.

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The drone’s camera records the occupier from above. Smoke is visible near his position in some frames.

According to those who posted the video, the Russian soldier spotted the Ukrainian drone and, realising the threat, decided to shoot himself rather than wait for a possible strike.

The post states that this is the second suicide by a Russian serviceman in the Vovchansk sector to be captured on video within a week.

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