Russian jet-powered "Shahed" struck car right on road: vehicle burst into flames, and people tried to rescue driver. VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing the aftermath of a Russian jet-powered drone striking a car travelling along a city road. The car burst into flames, and bystanders rushed to help the people inside.

According to Censor.NET, the video of the fire was filmed by a resident of a block of flats from the window of her own flat.

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The footage shows a white car engulfed in intense flames in the middle of a multi-lane road. Thick black smoke rises above the vehicle.

Passers-by rush towards the burning car. People try to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher, but the flames continue to engulf the vehicle.

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The fire is taking place right on the carriageway, next to a residential area. The video shows several eyewitnesses approaching the car, despite the danger.

According to the woman who filmed the video, she heard only a brief whistling sound before the explosion.

"I was standing in the kitchen, I heard just a whistling sound, then a second later there was an explosion. The windows barely held out. If it had been a motorised ‘Shahed’, you would have heard it, but with a jet-powered one it’s just a second. I’m in tears because people were killed right before my eyes," wrote the eyewitness.

The person who filmed the video claims that people were killed as a result of the strike. According to a preliminary account of the incident, the driver of the car was trapped in the fire, and attempts by bystanders to extinguish the flames proved unsuccessful.

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