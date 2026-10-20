’Third world war is inevitable,’ - former Serbian President Vučić

The former President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, has expressed fears that a new large-scale global conflict is inevitable.

He stated that Europe is currently undergoing active militarisation and preparing for a large-scale conflict by investing huge sums in armaments, according to Censor.NET.

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Vučić compared the current geopolitical situation to Chekhov’s famous principle, whereby a gun that appears in the first act is bound to go off in the third.

As an example of the scale of militarisation, he cited the German defence conglomerate Rheinmetall, which has increased its profits 17-fold and is building new factories one after the other.

He also highlighted the significant military investment made by the Nordic countries, particularly Sweden.

The former Serbian leader emphasised that he would be glad to be proven wrong in his predictions, but he is very much afraid that his fears regarding the outbreak of the Third World War are well-founded.

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