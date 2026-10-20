In Zaporizhzhia, State Bureau of Investigation has exposed military personnel who were selling military equipment online. PHOTOS

Officials from the State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) have notified two military personnel that they are under suspicion of attempting to sell, via the internet, a ground-based robotic system belonging to a military unit.

This is stated in a press release from the State Bureau of Investigation, as reported by Censor.NET.

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Details

The scheme was organised by the commander of an engineering and sapper platoon, who enlisted one of his soldiers to take part.

The servicemen discovered a robotic platform without a combat module in the ‘grey zone’. Earlier, whilst moving to their positions, the system had hit a mine and been damaged.

Instead of evacuating the robotic complex for repairs and returning it to the military unit, the suspects decided to sell it. They removed the complex and posted an advert online.

The cost of a new, fully equipped system is almost 2.7 million hryvnias. The military personnel agreed to sell the damaged platform for 350,000 hryvnias and 500 litres of diesel fuel.

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Staff from the State Bureau of Investigation detained the suspects whilst they were receiving the money and handing over the robotic system to the buyer.

Thanks to the intervention of law enforcement officers, the military equipment did not fall into the hands of unauthorised persons. The robotic complex has already been returned to the military unit.

Both military personnel have been notified that they are suspected of misappropriating military property as part of a premeditated conspiracy by a group of individuals, which caused significant damage.

The offence carries a maximum sentence of 15 years’ imprisonment.

















