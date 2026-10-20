Russia attacked warehouse in Zaporizhzhia: three people injured. PHOTO

On the afternoon of 20 October, Russian invaders carried out strikes on a warehouse in Zaporizhzhia.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Among the injured were two men aged 38 and 44, and a 53-year-old woman.

The 38-year-old man sustained an injury to his arm. He received medical treatment at the scene.

The 44-year-old man, who suffered an eye injury, was taken to hospital.

The 53-year-old woman suffered shrapnel wounds.

See more: Russians hit residential building in Zaporizhzhia: 27-year-old woman has been killed. PHOTO

Consequences of the attack





Russian strikes on warehouses in October

Throughout October, Russian forces attacked warehouses and logistics facilities in several regions of Ukraine.

Warehouses containing books, automotive goods, agricultural produce, and civilian enterprises were targeted. The attacks caused fires, destroyed stock, and resulted in fatalities and injuries.

On the morning of 20 October, the enemy struck a warehouse in Dnipro. Two people were killed in the attack, and four others were injured. Two of the injured were hospitalised; one of them is in a critical condition with burns over his entire body. The fire was extinguished by emergency services.