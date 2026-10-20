Drones attack Kyiv: since start of day, one person has died and 21 have been injured. PHOTOS (updated)

On the afternoon of 20 October 2026, the enemy continues to attack the territory of Kyiv with strike drones. The impact of the attacks has been reported in the capital’s Holosiivskyi district.

This was reported on his Telegram channel by the Mayor of Kyiv, Vitalii Klitschko, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Initial details

It is reported that, in the Holosiivskyi district, debris struck the upper floors of a medical facility.

According to Klitschko, the emergency services are on their way to the scene.

No further information is currently available regarding the enemy attack.

Watch more: They planned to blow up TCR buildings in central Kyiv: SSU has exposed repeat offenders. VIDEO+PHOTOS

According to updated information, two people have been injured in the Holosiivskyi district after debris hit a medical facility building.

Medics treated the injured at the scene.

UPDATE

As of 5 p.m., the number of people injured in the enemy strikes had risen to five.

Obolonskyi district

"In the Obolonskyi district, debris fell on the grounds of a market. Information on casualties is being clarified," the Kyiv City Military Administration reported.

UPDATE

As of 6:45 p.m., Kyiv police reported: "Twelve people have been affected by the enemy drone attack on Kyiv.

Russian forces have been striking Kyiv with jet-powered UAVs since the morning. The enemy attack damaged a residential building, a medical facility, a food establishment, a market in the capital and cars.

Overall, the aftermath of the attack has been recorded in the Holosiivskyi, Desnianskyi, Solomianskyi, Obolonskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts.

Eleven people sustained injuries, while another woman was diagnosed with an acute stress reaction.

Investigative teams, bomb disposal experts, rescuers and other specialist services continue to work at the strike sites."

UPDATE

"A warehouse building was damaged by a falling UAV in the Desnianskyi district.

A UAV was reported to have fallen on the grounds of a garage cooperative in the Sviatoshynskyi district," the Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported at 9:04 p.m.

Update

At 10:57 p.m., Klitschko reported that the number of casualties resulting from Russian attacks on the capital had risen to 18.

Twelve of the wounded are being treated in hospitals.

One person was killed.

Update

At 11:24 p.m., Klitschko reported that the number of casualties resulting from enemy attacks on the capital had risen to 21.

Medical personnel hospitalized 12 of the wounded. Three of them are in critical condition.