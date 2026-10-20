They planned to blow up TCR buildings in central Kyiv: SSU has exposed repeat offenders. VIDEO+PHOTOS

A series of terrorist attacks commissioned by the Russian security services has been foiled in Kyiv. Two repeat offenders were planning to destroy the TCR buildings in the centre of the capital.

This was reported by the SSU press office, as reported by Censor.NET.

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Details

Several options for terrorist attacks were considered.

The perpetrators were exploring the possibility of firing at military buildings with a grenade launcher, throwing Molotov cocktails or live grenades at them, or blowing them up using homemade bombs.

Their criminal intentions were uncovered in time, and both suspects were detained whilst conducting further reconnaissance near potential ‘targets’.





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Who was working for Russia?

"The enemy’s mission was carried out by two repeat offenders. Specifically, these were a resident of the Chernihiv region, who had previously been convicted of murder, and his accomplice from the Sumy region, with whom he had previously served a sentence in the same prison.

Whilst preparing for the crime, the suspects were due to enlist a third accomplice," the statement reads.

It has been documented that the two perpetrators drove around the city in their own car, using a mobile phone camera to record the locations of high-security facilities, as well as the presence of security personnel and CCTV cameras there. In addition, they mapped out escape routes from each of the potential targets.

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A live grenade, prepared for use in a terrorist attack, was found in the car of one of the members of the criminal group.

Both detainees have now been informed that they are suspected of preparing to carry out a terrorist attack as part of a premeditated conspiracy by a group of individuals.

They are being held in custody without the right to bail and face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

A third accomplice, who is in hiding abroad, has been charged in absentia.

Read more: SSU has prevented more than 400 terrorist attacks and acts of sabotage since start of great war, - Poklad